Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTS. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 256.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

NYSE WTS traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.09. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $181.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $501.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

