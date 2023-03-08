Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 883,596 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the quarter. TC Energy accounts for about 6.9% of Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of TC Energy worth $35,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRP. Rempart Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 18,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in TC Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

TC Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of TRP traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,828. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.699 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 458.62%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Recommended Stories

