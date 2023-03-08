Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 170,377 Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Total Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 170,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,007,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,709,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,771,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $79,595,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,274,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. 11,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,840. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.