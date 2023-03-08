Total Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,244,000 after acquiring an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,157,000 after buying an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. 218,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,737. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $67.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

