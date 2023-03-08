Total Wealth Planning LLC Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,653 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Total Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Total Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.96. 36,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,732. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $154.69.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
