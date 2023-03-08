Total Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Total Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,639 shares during the quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after acquiring an additional 152,648 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $6,004,000.

VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

