Total Wealth Planning LLC Purchases Shares of 14,096 iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Total Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFG. Trek Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 144.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 68,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.1% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

BATS:EFG traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.56. 411,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.