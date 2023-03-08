Tower House Partners LLP Sells 15,011 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Tower House Partners LLP lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,011 shares during the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International comprises approximately 28.0% of Tower House Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Tower House Partners LLP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $219.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $308.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock worth $6,974,921 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.83.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Featured Articles

