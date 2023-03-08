Towercrest Capital Management Acquires 2,672 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

SPMD opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.32 and its 200-day moving average is $43.39. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $48.67.

