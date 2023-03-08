Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 24,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter.

VEU stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. 384,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,896,990. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.09. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $58.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

