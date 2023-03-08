Towercrest Capital Management Has $4.83 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 91,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 284,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 52,139 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 644,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5,381.9% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 661,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 649,486 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM stock opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $40.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.44.

