Towercrest Capital Management Increases Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,094 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $893,093,000. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after buying an additional 3,248,803 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IEFA stock opened at $65.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

