Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 15,450 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after buying an additional 658,951 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

