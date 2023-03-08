Towerpoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,936 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up approximately 7.6% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $12,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 450,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,737,000 after acquiring an additional 102,540 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,149,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 124.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 5,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.26 and a 52-week high of $59.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.46.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th.

