Towerpoint Wealth LLC Purchases 2,816 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 72.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,313,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.