Towerpoint Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,397 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,392,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 967,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after acquiring an additional 57,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 227.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,252,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,842,000 after acquiring an additional 869,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 676,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 513,282 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

