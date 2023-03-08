Tpg Gp A LLC Has $72.84 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Tpg Gp A LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 22,409.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704,556 shares during the quarter. Ferguson comprises 1.2% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 0.31% of Ferguson worth $72,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ferguson stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, reaching $140.07. 450,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $155.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.62 and a 200 day moving average of $124.29.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 45.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $138.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,450.82.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

