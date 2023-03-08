Tpg Gp A LLC Sells 927,656 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tpg Gp A LLC lessened its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,983,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 927,656 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters accounts for approximately 3.3% of Tpg Gp A LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tpg Gp A LLC owned 0.41% of Thomson Reuters worth $203,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after acquiring an additional 774,826 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,796,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $812,803,000 after acquiring an additional 691,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.09. 98,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,163. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.16%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

