Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 57,180 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 49% compared to the typical volume of 38,481 put options.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.49. 4,571,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.