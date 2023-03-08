Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.89

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.89 and traded as high as C$15.98. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$15.41, with a volume of 195,690 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TCL.A shares. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Transcontinental alerts:

Transcontinental Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.88.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.