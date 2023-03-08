Trek Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 6,281 Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 35,670 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $8,906,000.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,075. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KRTX. UBS Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.59.

NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.26 and a 52 week high of $278.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $195.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.51.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

