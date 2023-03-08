Trek Financial LLC Has $4.96 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,357 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,331,000 after buying an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,470,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,337,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $88.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

