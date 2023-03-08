Trek Financial LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 558,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,271 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short QQQ comprises about 0.9% of Trek Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $8,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $360,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 44,226.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,113 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.90.

ProShares Short QQQ Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.