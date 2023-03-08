Trek Financial LLC Invests $4.01 Million in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 141,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.3 %

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

STAG stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $42.49. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

