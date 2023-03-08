Trek Financial LLC Purchases 243,287 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Trek Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 1,335.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,287 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

