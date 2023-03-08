Trek Financial LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trek Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7,137.7% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,433,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386,429 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.17 on Wednesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

