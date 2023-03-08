Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 7.0% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 264.7% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 80,388 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58,345 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 79.3% during the third quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 42,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 295,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after purchasing an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE V opened at $222.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,312 shares of company stock valued at $20,759,745 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

