Trexquant Investment LP Has $17.16 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 404.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,030 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $17,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of C opened at $50.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $58.25. The stock has a market cap of $98.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

