Trexquant Investment LP Invests $8.69 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 231,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 487.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,930,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,929,000 after buying an additional 9,899,186 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Exelon by 349.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,531,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408,787 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter valued at about $123,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,274,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.44.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.