Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $8.38 Million Investment in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,885 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,121,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day moving average of $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also

