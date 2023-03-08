Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 38,230 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 102.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,230 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.8% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $360.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $343.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

