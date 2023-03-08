Tri Locum Partners LP Has $7.29 Million Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Tri Locum Partners LP cut its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 194,159 shares during the quarter. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for 2.0% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $7,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 454.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 67,975 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $66.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $71.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Prometheus Biosciences from $114.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.70.

Prometheus Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $126.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 31.04, a quick ratio of 31.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $129.60.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.01. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.38% and a negative net margin of 2,081.83%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total transaction of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prometheus Biosciences news, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 700 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.26, for a total value of $87,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,337.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Mckenna sold 10,620 shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $1,328,880.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,168.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,320 shares of company stock worth $8,579,963 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prometheus Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

See Also

