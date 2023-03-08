Tri Locum Partners LP Invests $12.05 Million in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Tri Locum Partners LP bought a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 409,503 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,052,000. GSK comprises 3.3% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,948,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in GSK by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,844,000 after buying an additional 2,316,204 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,194,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,948,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,796,000 after buying an additional 1,415,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.00) to GBX 1,730 ($20.80) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.23) to GBX 1,400 ($16.84) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK Cuts Dividend

Shares of GSK stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.