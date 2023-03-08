Tri Locum Partners LP Purchases New Position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 631,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,709,000. Astria Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP owned about 3.75% of Astria Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATXS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 12,948.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATXS stock opened at $14.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Insider Activity at Astria Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 908,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,038,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,431,782.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, which is intended to treat Hereditary Angioedema, a rare genetic disorder characterized by severe, recurrent, unpredictable, painful, and sometimes life-threatening swelling in the face, limbs, abdomen, and airway.

