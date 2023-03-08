Tri Locum Partners LP Reduces Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Tri Locum Partners LP trimmed its stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417,343 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.13.

In other Altimmune news, Director Wayne Pisano sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $300,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,554.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALT opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel peptide-based therapeutics for the treatment of obesity and liver diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, pemvidutide, is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is being developed for the treatment of obesity and NASH.

