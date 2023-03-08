Triatomic Management LP Acquires New Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Triatomic Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 32,264 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Twilio makes up about 1.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 263.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 169.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky purchased 3,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.72 per share, for a total transaction of $250,566.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at $829,911.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky bought 3,995 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.72 per share, with a total value of $250,566.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,911.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,563 shares of company stock worth $1,888,289 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

TWLO opened at $74.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.04. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

