Triatomic Management LP Invests $123,000 in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Triatomic Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Senti Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new position in Senti Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences Stock Performance

SNTI opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Senti Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

