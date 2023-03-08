Triatomic Management LP Sells 22,805 Shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Triatomic Management LP decreased its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,805 shares during the quarter. Singular Genomics Systems makes up 0.3% of Triatomic Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Triatomic Management LP owned about 0.33% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $885,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 105.2% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 881,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 451,732 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,675,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,689,000 after buying an additional 143,465 shares during the last quarter. Tikvah Management LLC raised its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 86.1% in the second quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 1,316,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 609,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Eli N. Glezer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMIC stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 19.01 and a quick ratio of 17.72. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

