TriCo Bancshares Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:TCBK)

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

TriCo Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TriCo Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares to earn $4.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

TriCo Bancshares Price Performance

TCBK traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. 30,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $390,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

Featured Stories

