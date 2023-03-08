Trivest Advisors Ltd Reduces Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Trivest Advisors Ltd lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108,802 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Raymond James began coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.47.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

