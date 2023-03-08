Trivest Advisors Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Trivest Advisors Ltd reduced its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 891,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060,500 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up 19.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PDD worth $55,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in PDD during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PDD. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PDD from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of PDD opened at $92.40 on Wednesday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $106.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PDD Holdings, Inc engages in multinational commerce which owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. Its portfolio includes Pinduoduo, a fresh agriculture platform; and Temu, an online marketplace that connects consumers with sellers, manufactures, and brands. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

