Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon Sells 93,942 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) CEO Jean Francois Turgeon sold 93,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,457,040.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 756,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,736,913.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tronox Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.47. 889,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.31. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROX. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Tronox by 117.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Tronox by 1,757.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

