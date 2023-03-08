Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) SVP John Srivisal Sells 40,026 Shares

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) SVP John Srivisal sold 40,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $621,203.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 115,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,591.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TROX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.47. 889,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Tronox Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.30.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.29). Tronox had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.01 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Tronox from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Tronox from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after buying an additional 336,103 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tronox by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Tronox by 1,124.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 218,556 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,318,000 after purchasing an additional 401,480 shares during the period. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

