Truepoint Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 35,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $17.73 and a twelve month high of $23.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day moving average of $22.17.

