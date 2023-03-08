Truepoint Inc. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,073 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.3% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after buying an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.27. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

