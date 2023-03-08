Truepoint Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KGI Securities cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insider Activity at Comcast

Comcast Stock Down 2.4 %

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

