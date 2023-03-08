Truist Financial Increases CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Price Target to $47.00

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock remained flat at $47.43 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,226,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,787. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

CubeSmart Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 461.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

