Trumpcoin Price Hits $0.0136 on Top Exchanges (TRUMP)

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded down 40.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. Trumpcoin has a total market cap of $340,950.41 and $0.71 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trumpcoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.30 or 0.07057447 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00070932 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00028574 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00051167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000277 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00008630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Trumpcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trumpcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trumpcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trumpcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

