Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.0% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 25,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 98.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in ResMed by 262.7% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 45,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ResMed Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $215.03 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total value of $325,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.69, for a total transaction of $325,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,406,130.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.36, for a total transaction of $1,273,243.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,022,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.17.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

