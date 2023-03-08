Trust Asset Management LLC Has $635,000 Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $1,485,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

